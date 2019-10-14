HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

UPSTATE STORIES – 1:30 p.m. Local radio host Chuck D’Imperio will be sharing stories from best selling book “A Taste of Upstate New York,” which features 40 food favorites from across the upstate. Free, public welcome. St. James Manor, 9 St. James Place, Oneonta. 607-436-9974 or visit www.stjamesmanor.com

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Work on current projects & hang out with the Knit-Witts. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org

3D TINKERING – 3:30 4:45 p.m. Make a turkey puzzle for this Thanksgiving. Doubles as nice centerpiece for the table or give it to a youngster to play with. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BOOK CLUB – 6 – 7 p.m. Read “Everything Here is Beautiful” by Mira T. Lee then come discuss with the group. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FILM – 7 p.m. Showing ‘The Green Murder Case’ (1929) based on screenplay by Oneonta author S.S. Van Dine. Includes introductory remarks & talkback session. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm