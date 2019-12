HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

New Years Day!

FIRST DAY HIKE – 10 a.m. Start the New Year with fun 1.5 mile hike with bird aficionado Becky Gretton. Followed by hot drinks, refreshments. Nature Center, Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/