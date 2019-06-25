By: Larissa Ryan  06/25/2019  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2019

 06/25/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

Baseball Author

Presentation, Discussion

14-19eventspage

AUTHOR SERIES – 1 p.m. Wayne Coffey discusses his new book, “They Said It Couldn’t Be Done: The ’69 Mets, New York City, and the Most Astounding Season in Baseball History” in the Bullpen Theatre. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.baseballhall.org/, 607-547-7200.

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.