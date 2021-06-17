HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fun & Music at Fire Pit Fridays 06-18-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 18

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS – 7 – 10 p.m. Get out and enjoy a fun night around the fire with friends, drinks and music. This week features The Beadle Brothers, performing today’s country music. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co.Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-280-2900 or visit www.ommegang.com/event/fire-pit-fridays-2021-2/

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30-6 p.m. Enjoy a take-out Brooks chicken dinner including a half chicken, coleslaw, baked potato, and a roll. Cost, $12/dinner. Pre-orders by Wednesday encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with name, number, quantity.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players present Disney’s ‘Moana’ Jr. Admission, $10. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/