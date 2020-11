HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

VIRTUAL CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy music by performer/songwriter John McCutcheon whose commitment to grassroots political organizations has put him on the front lines of many of the issues important to communities and workers. Cost, $5. Portion of proceeds support the Earlville Opera House. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/john-mccutcheon