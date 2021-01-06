By: Larissa Ryan  01/06/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Game Night At The Teen Center 01-07-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

Game Night At The Teen Center

TEEN GAME NIGHT – 4 – 7 p.m. Teens aged 12-24 enjoy socially distanced night of board games with the Oneonta Teen Center. Can’t leave the house? Call and they’ll set you up with a discord server so you can play along. Masks required. Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

