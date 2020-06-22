By: Larissa Ryan  06/22/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hall Of Famer Alan Trammel Scheduled At Zoom Discussion 06-23-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hall Of Famer Alan Trammel Scheduled At Zoom Discussion 06-23-20

 06/22/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for  TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Hall Of Famer Alan Trammel

Scheduled At Zoom Discussion

14-19eventspage

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 1 p.m. Virtual Legends of the Game featuring Hall of Famer Alan Trammel discussing career, Cooperstown, more during live presentation, followed by Q&A with select participants. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-Alan-Trammell?date=0 for info.

HIKING WORKSHOP – 6 p.m. Join Zoom meeting to learn about hiking safety, gear, planning, principles of leave no trace, and where to hike locally with the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/06/10/4-h-hiking-workshop for info.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.