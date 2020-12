HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 1

FIRST DAY HIKE – 10 – 11 a.m. Celebrate first day of 2021 with self-guided hike along the Overlook Trail. First 100 to check in at park office gets a KIND Bar and commemorative pin for the 10th annual first day hike. Face masks required at park office and when hiking within 6’ of other people. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/