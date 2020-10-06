By: Larissa Ryan  10/06/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Help With Digital Devices 10-07-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Help With Digital Devices

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call for aid with your little technical issues with phones, computers, more. Also get help with digital collection services Hoopla & Libby. Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Walk-Ins Welcome. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

