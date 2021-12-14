HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Holiday Stories with the Springfield Library 12-15-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

SPRINGFIELD READS – 4:30 p.m. Springfield community members present stories about Christmas, Hanukkah, and more winter celebrations for the young people of Springfield. In collaboration with Hyde Hall. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

POTLUCK BRUNCH – 10 a.m. Join the adventure department at the gym to celebrate the 2nd year of the Women’s Climb. Meet the climbers, bring your favorite brunch dish, and enjoy a climbing movie in the community room. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 ext. 124 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

ALZHEIMERS – 10 a.m. Join 1-hour program to the best ways to communicate with a loved one at each stage of Alzheimers disease. Free, registration required. Masks required. The Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta. 607-206-4514 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/