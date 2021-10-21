HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Hyde & Shriek Tour 10-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

TURKEY DINNER – 5 p.m. Enjoy a homecooked Roast Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings (including pies), and support a local church. Take-out only, reservations required, donation basis. Deadline 10/12. Middlefield Baptist Church, 121 Rezen Rd., Middlefield. Call Sue at 607-264-8042 for reservations.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to lean about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607) 547-1456 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

THEATER – 8 p.m. The Afton Community Theater and Tri-Town Theater presents new Broadway hit musical ‘A Bronx Tale’ based on the book by Chazz Palminteri. Follows a boy who must navigate the bronx between the gangsters, his father, and finding young love. General admission, $13. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. Visit tritown.booktix.com for tickets.