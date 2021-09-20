HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Illusions at the Lakefront! 09-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

ILLUSIONIST – 6 p.m. Leon Etienne will be performing his jaw dropping illusions and magic tricks, which have earned him a spot on Late Night with Jimmy Falon and America’s Got Talent, live at the Lake Front park, Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART TRIP – 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Join the GOHS for a bus trip to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts and The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, known for vast galleries and collection of indoor and outdoor performing arts venues. Cost, $98/person. All participants must be fully vaccinated. Registration required by 9/7. Meet at Parking lot, Price Chopper, Oneonta. Call 607-432-1385 or visit oneontahistory.org for info.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

FIRE SEMINAR – 7 p.m. Local firefighters are invited to “The ABCs of Rescue Company Operations.” Presented by the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs. Cost, $40/non-member. Worcester Fire Department, 36 Church St., Worcester. Visit www.nysfirechiefs.com for info.