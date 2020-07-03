HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Independence Day Boat Parade 07-04-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 4

BOAT PARADE – 3 p.m. Get out for the annual ‘We Love Our Lake’ decorated boat parade. This years theme ‘Lets Celebrate – It’s The 4th Of July.’ All boats welcome from human powered to motor powered and all in between. Participants are reminded to practice social distancing. Parade assembles at 3 Mile Point and proceeds on West Side of the Lake to Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 518-542-6630 or visit otsegolakeassociation.org for info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find produce, arts & crafts, and free balsam fir trees from the Otsego Land Trust for your yard. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. Maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

CHICKEN BBQ – Noon – Sold Out. Celebrate the 4th of July and support next years parade at drive through chicken BBQ. Enjoy Brooks Chicken dinners for $11, and homemade whole pies from Springfield First Presbyterian Church for $15. Take-out only, pre-order recommended or bring exact cash or check. Springfield Community Center, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-0304

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION – 1 – 7 p.m. Stop by for family fun featuring music, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers, and the original Polar Bear homemade ice cream. Free with lots of space for social distancing. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, 5212 St. Hwy. 28 South, Oneonta. 607-432-0901 or visit www.facebook.com/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More-538187663021144/

THEATER – Enjoy virtual open mic night with the Templeton Players on ‘American Voices’ for this Independence Day. Fenimore Art Museum. www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/