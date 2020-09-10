HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Jump The Shark Band At Pioneer Park 09-11-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

MUSIC ON MAIN – 6 – 8 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by Jump the Shark. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Find clothes, books, toys, household items, much more at fall sale. Masks required. All welcome. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 St. Hwy. 28, Hartwick Seminary.

LIT LATTES – 10 a.m. Discuss literature, get book recommendations, hear from guest speakers, much more from the Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.