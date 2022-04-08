HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Kids Visit With The Easter Bunny 04-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 9

EASTER BUNNY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kids out to celebrate spring and meet with the Easter Bunny. Take pictures, enter to win an Easter Basket, enter the coloring contest, and each kids brings home a goodie bag. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-376-7599 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar

FUNDRAISER – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come out to find some great stuff available through the silent auction, rummage sale, & basket raffle. Features everything from porcelain, chairs, and even a car. Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, 697 Winney Hill Rd., Oneonta. 607-441-3227 or visit www.facebook.com/superheroesirj/

GARDEN WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about hot frame gardening, a historic technique to beat the late winter cold. Build your frame, then learn to set it up in the garden at the Lippitt Farm House. Participants will bring home the frames they constructed and a variety of heirloom seeds and seedlings to start on the growing season. Cost, $120/person, kit included. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/hot-frame-gardening/

OPEN HOUSE – Noon – 2 p.m. Students and adult learners looking for the next step in their education are invited to tour, meet the staff, & more. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Rd., Herkimer. 315-866-0300 ext. 8259 or visit www.herkimer.edu

ART CLASS – 1 – 3:30 p.m. Join the Arc Otsego for a Beginners Watercolor Class. Cost, $35/person or $60 for 2. Main View Pottery and More, 79 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1890 or visit www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery/

LASAGNA DINNER – 4 – 6 p.m. Enjoy delicious take-out dinner of Lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Free, donations appreciated. Pre-order available. West Laurens Fire Department, 2766 St. Hwy. 23, West Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/WestLaurensFireDepartment

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter