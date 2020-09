HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

LABOR DAY!

TRUNK SHOW – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find a treasure trove of items from jewelry to art & much more. Masks required. Call ahead for a viewing slot. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/