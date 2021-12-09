HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Lantern Tour Through Historic Village 12-10-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

HOLIDAY TOUR – 3 – 8 p.m. Tour the historic village by lantern. See it dressed in its winter finery, learn about winter celebration including Christmas and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past. Cost, $20/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/holiday-lantern-tours/2021-12-03/

HOLIDAY SHOW – 1 – 7 p.m. View works of pottery and sculpture by local artists Marcus Villagran, originally of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Nields. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

SANTA – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

ST. NICHOLAS – 7 p.m. Enjoy presentation ‘A Special Place for Santa – A Legend for our Time’ by Jeanne Pieper and narrated by Mary Margaret Kuhn. Followed by cookie and cocoa reception. St. Mary’s ‘Our Lady of the Lake’ Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2213 or visit www.facebook.com/stmaryscoopny/