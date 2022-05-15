HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn to Bake with the Huntington Memorial Library 05-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 16

BAKING CLASS – 6 p.m. Learn how to make light and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls at home with amateur baker Alex Benjamin. Zoom link & ingredients will be sent 5/13. Cook-a-long or just enjoy the show. Presented online by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta.

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate through May 19 for chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

REPRESENTATIVE – 10 a.m. – Noon. Meet with the staff of Representative Delgado to receive assistance with everything from grant applications to Veterans benefits and more. Kinney Memorial Library, 140 Co. Hwy. 11, Hartwick. 607-376-0091 or visit delgado.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-delgado-announces-may-mobile-office-hours

TAI CHI – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Otsego county seniors are invited to group ‘Tai Chi for arthritis.’ Practice deep breathing, moving, and help prevent falls. Free, Registration required. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging at New Life Fellowship Hall, Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial St., Gilbertsville. 607-547-4232

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

DREAM CIRCLE – 6 p.m. Join the group each week on Zoom to discuss dreams and what the unconscious is trying to teach in a safe and supportive group. Presented by Christene Springle from Christene Springle from Mountain Magic Healing Studio. 607-287-7278 or visit www.facebook.com/ChristeneSpringleMountainMagic