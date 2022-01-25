HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn To Cook With Cornell Cooperative Extension 01-26-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

COOKING CLASS – 2 p.m. Join CCE nutrition educator to learn how to make cozy comfort food for yourself and one other. Free, registration required. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rt. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from South Africa. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining