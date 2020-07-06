HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn To Cook With Vegetables 07-07-20

By: Larissa Ryan  07/06/2020  5:00 pm
VICTORY KITCHEN – Noon – 1 p.m. Explore how to incorporate delicious veggies from broccoli to radishes into your diet with the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Registration required by July 6. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Join Miss Kathryn for Facebook Live storytime featuring stories, songs, fun activities based around Fairytales & Folktales with Huntington Memorial Library. All ages welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

