HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Learn To Preserve Your Baseball Collections 08-25-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

ASK THE EXPERT – 2 p.m. Learn how museums preserve the items in their collections, from storage guidelines to documentation, and how you can implement these in your own collection. Q&A as time allows. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Hosted by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-ask-the-expert-collections-2?date=0

CANCER SCREENING – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mobile screening coach to provide no cost cancer screening to women aged 40+. Call to find out about free offers. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BOOK DISCUSSION – 7 p.m. Read and discuss supernatural mystery novel ‘A House of Ghosts’ by W.C. Ryan. Zoom meeting hosted by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.