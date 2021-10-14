HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Legendary Wailers concert with guest stars Hanzolo 10-15-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15

CONCERT – 6 p.m. Get out for fun concert featuring The Legendary Wailers and guest starring Hanzolo. All ages welcome. Tickets, $10/person. Proof of full vaccination or negative C-19 test required. Masks will also be required. Foothills Performing Art Center, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a take-out Brooks chicken dinner including a half chicken, coleslaw, baked potato, and a roll. Cost, $12/dinner. Pre-orders by Wednesday encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with name, number, quantity.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to lean about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607) 547-1456 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org