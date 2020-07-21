HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Local Author On Writing Fiction, Nonfiction, More 07-22-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

AUTHOR SERIES – 7 – 8 p.m. Join Zoom meeting with local author Deborah Blake where she discusses how she got her start, the topics she writes about, her different processes between fiction, non-fiction writing. Talk followed by Q&A session. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.

FOOD & DAIRY – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Residents of Stamford & surrounding towns in need are invited to food & dairy drive thru event. Stay in your vehicles with trunks open to receive free food, dairy products. Stamford Central School, 1 River St., Stamford. 607-746-1600 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

MINI LESSON – Noon. Take 10 minutes to learn a skill, craft, or lesson. This week, learn about Porcupine Quillwork with Jamie Jacobs. Presented By The Iroquois Indian Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/iroquoismuseum/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/