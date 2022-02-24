HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Local Quilts On Display 02-25-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

COMEDY – 7:30 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s ‘Lend me a Tenor.’ Cost, $20/adult. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org