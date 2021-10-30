HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Main Street Halloween Parade 10-31-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31

HALLOWEEN PARADE – 5 p.m. Celebrate Halloween in style. Bring out your best costume, bring the kids in theirs, and march down Main St. Mask and Social Distancing required. Organized by Cooperstown PTA and the Cooperstown Library. Participants will be gathering on the Library Lawn, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HALLOWEEN PARADE – 4 p.m. Oneonta Rotary club presents a parade of ghouls, ghosts and more. Line up is at 3 p.m. on Elm St. View parade on Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarotary/

CLOSING – Last day of the Hyde Hall season.

FACE PAINTING – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Get your face painted for this Halloween weekend by Shannon Dzikas. Full face is $8. Half or simple design, $5. The Art Dept., 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

CELEBRATION – 3:30 – 5 p.m. Bring the kids in costume for a trick-or-treat adventure with candy and hall of fame trivia. Outside the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/halloween-celebration-2021?date=0

DEADLINE – 5 p.m. Last day to order quality bird seed and support the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Pick up on 11/13. Call 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org