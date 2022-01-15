By: Staff  01/15/2022  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Matinee Presentation ‘Honk Jr.’ 01-16-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

Matinee Presentation ‘Honk Jr.’

THEATER – 3 p.m. Enjoy theatrical production of ‘Honk Jr.’ as presented by the Starstruck Players youth troop. Cost, $15/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

BIRD COUNT – All Day. Help DOAS survey local waterways and count how many waterfowl are present/what kinds. The totals will be used by the DEC to manage the different species in the upcoming year. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Contact Andy Mason at 607-652-2162 to participate or visit doas.us

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

