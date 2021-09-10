HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Memorial Motorcycle Ride with the American Legion 09-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

LEGACY RIDE – 9:45 a.m. Raise money for scholarships for the children of post-9/11 veterans. Join the American Legion Post 259 and the Red Knights chapter 44 for this memorial motorcycle ride marking 20 years since that fateful day. Cost $20/participant, kickstand up at 11 a.m. Begins at The American Legion, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0494 or visit www.alrpost259.org/legacy

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church Briggs Hall, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BOOK CLUB – Check out ‘The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century’ to read and discuss with the Springfield Book Club on 9/29 at 1 p.m. Get a copy at the desk, Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

WOMEN ON TARGET – 8 a.m. Women are invited to brush up on their firearm safety/marksmanship or to try out the sport/method of self defense for the first time. Presented by the NRA. Cost, $50/person. Pre-registration required. Oneonta Sportsmans Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

QUILT SHOW – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come see the wonderful quilts of the Draping the Pews Quilt show. Bring the friends to enjoy the beautiful comfort quilts, created by the Fly Creek Quilters. Also, enter the auction for the chance to take home one of these unique quilts. Show is free, there will be a basket for anyone who wants to donate to the Cooperstown Food Bank. Donors will be entered to win a lap quilt of their choice. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek.

FAMILY DAY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring the whole family for a fun morning with the Springfield Historical Society featuring a scavenger hunt, a video interview with Noel Dries. There will be legos for all ages to make a New York City themed building to be displayed for a month. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

VOICES OF THE GAME – 11 a.m. Join Hall of Famer Joe Torre as he discusses the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Torre is a Brooklyn native and was the manager of the New York Yankees at the time of the attack. He will also discuss his career as a ball player and a manager. Free, registration for Zoom is required. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-joe-torre-remembers-9-11?date=0

BUTTERNUT CREEK FLOAT – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a leisurely paddle on the creek where you will learn about the natural and human history of our region, take in the sights, and have fun. Bring your own craft or reserve one of OCCA’s. Please come dressed for the weather with food, water, etc. Free, registration required. Bailey Rd., Gilbertsville. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/butternut-creek-float/

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by or make an appointment to view works in exhibits ‘Tom Nussbaum: Art & Objects, 1962-2021’ fun for all ages, includes a pop up show, & ‘The East Orange NJ BLM Project’ a film and art show by 5 of the muralists. Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

MOVIE NIGHT – 7 p.m. Join the Richfield Springs Library and the community center for a showing of ‘Bigfoot Family’ Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

LIGHTING TOUR – 7 p.m. Guided tour through historic mansion exploring how people, and the rich, lit their homes (and mansion) in the nights before electricity. Tour pairs lighting devices with historic cocktails. Cost, $30. Adults aged 21+ only. Hyde Hall, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org