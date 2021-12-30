HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: New Years Eve Frozen 5K 12-31-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Years Eve!

FROSTBITE 5K – 12:30 p.m. Get your ugliest Christmas sweaters and get outside to celebrate the season. This year the run is in memory of John Hayen who was a fixture of the runs for 20 years. Registration required. Starts at Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-0010 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA/

LIVE MUSIC – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and music from the great American songbook as performed by Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney. 607-563-8888

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 – 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta

FIREWORKS – 5:15 p.m. Hartwick presents a free fireworks display to say goodbye to 2021 and celebrate the start of 2022. Begins at dark, viewers are suggested to arrive at 5:15 for parking on Hatchery Road. Can also be accessed from Wells Avenue/Old School Street. Husky Park, Town of Hartwick.