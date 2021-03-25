HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Online Planetarium Show 03-26-21

By: Larissa Ryan  03/25/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Online Planetarium Show

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Explore the universe, learn whats new in the field of astronomy in fun virtual planetarium show with the SUNY staff and Nebula society students. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Presented by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

CANCER PREVENTION – 2:30 p.m. Learn from panel of experts how to prevent certain types of cancer. Presented by Bassett Healthcare Network. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/CSP

