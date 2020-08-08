By: Larissa Ryan  08/08/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Paddle To Save Scenic Lake 08-09-20

 08/08/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Paddle To Save Scenic Lake

PADDLE & PULL – 1 – 4 p.m. Enjoy fun socially distanced day to help pull up Water Chestnut stump portion of Goodyear Lake. Personal watercraft allowed, rentals available. Registration required. Meet at Fishing Access Site, St. Hwy. 28, Portlandville. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake-4/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn about the Women’s Suffrage movement in Otsego County with Sharon Stuart. Learn about the 3 visits of Susan B. Anthony to Otsego County. The Swart-Wilcox House Musuem, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for schedule updates.

