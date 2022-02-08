HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Planetarium Shows Return 02-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Hop online for virtual deep dive into space and its wonders. Free, registration REQUIRED. Presented by The A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

GET ON BOARD – Noon. Zoom meeting for local non-profits to pitch their organizations to the public and discuss what they need, from board members to volunteers to furniture. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Unique opportunity for women seeking employment in non-traditional jobs. Free to job seekers & employers. Registration required. Presented by The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations. 315-207-6951 or visit www.facebook.com/joinWANTO.ny/

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Korea. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

CANNABIS CONVERSATIONS – 6 – 7 p.m. Go online to discuss the new law and the next steps for cannabis in New York State and how it will affect the Mohawk Valley Region. Registration required. Presented by the NYS Office of Cannabis Management. Visit ocmeventsny.eventbrite.com/