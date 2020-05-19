HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Planning: During & After The Pandemic 05-20-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

WEBINAR – 1 – 2 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for free program “The Power of Planning, During and After The Pandemic.’ Join Danny Lapin, OCCA Environmental Planner to learn how communities can adapt in a post Covid-19 world. Registration required. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/occa-webinar-the-power-of-planning-during-and-after-the-pandemic/ for info.

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi discuss baseball’s latest news, share stories from on & off the field. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, hosted on Instagram Live. Visit baseballhall.org/events/safe-at-home-chipper-jones?date=3 for info.

