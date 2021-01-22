By: Larissa Ryan  01/22/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Presentation On Beethoven With Catskill Symphony Orchestra 01-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

Catskill Symphony Orchestra

Presents Q&A On Beethoven

14-19eventspageBEETHOVEN CONVERSATIONS – 7 p.m. Tune in for musical soiree ‘The Curse of Number Nine – Master of Symphony’ featuring pre-recorded presentation on Beethoven followed by live Q&A session with Maciej Żółtowski, Music Director, and Thomas Wolf, Executive Director. Q&A limited to 10 patrons. Please RSVP by 1/14. Next conversation to be held 2/27 on ‘Beethoven in Love – Songs and the Only Opera.’ Presented by The Catskill Symphony Orchestra. E-mail cso@oneonta.edu to rsvp.

