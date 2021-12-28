HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Protect The People Around You, Get Vaccinated 12-29-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

VACCINE CLINIC – 2 – 7 p.m. Basset to offer chance to receive COVID-19 vaccination (includes 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shots of Pfizer, Moderna), the flu shot for this year, and the pediatric Pfizer vaccination. Free, open to the public, walk-ins welcome. Please bring vaccination & prescription cards. FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Dr., Oneonta. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 5 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Dr., West Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 – 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta