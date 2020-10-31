HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Q&A With Presidential Photographer 11-1-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer’ featuring live Q&A session with Pete Souza himself. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $20. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Early Voting concludes. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for info.

COSTUME CONTEST – Last day to send in pictures of your silliest, spookiest, craziest costume for the Clark Sports Center contest. Visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter for info.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/