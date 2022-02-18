HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Rainbow Salsa Dance Party 02-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

RAINBOW SALSA – 7 p.m. Learn how to dance the salsa without conforming to gender norms. This valentines-related dance is for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to learn the dance, express themselves, and have fun. Cost, $15 at the door. The Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/rainbow-salsa-an-lgbtqueer-valentines-day-celebration-tickets-249759526467

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 11 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

COMEDY – 7:30 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s ‘Lend me a Tenor.’ Cost, $20/adult. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org