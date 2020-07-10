HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Roll Out With Hill City Rollers 07-11-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 11

ROLLOUT DAY – 10 a.m. Join the Hill City Rollers for fun rolling event to show stance against hate. Worldwide event welcomes all kinds of wheels. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/hillcityrollers/ for info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Give Blood & save lives with the American Red Cross. Main Street Baptist Church, Briggs Hall, 333 Main St., Oneonta. www.redcrossblood.org

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Market runs indoors at Main St. Garage Walkway during winter, outdoors on Muller Plaza during summer. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday Market (June-September) 3 – 7 p.m. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

LECTURE – 1 – 2 p.m. ‘Black Gold: Russian Lacquer from the 18th-20th centuries’ presented by Nicholas Nicholson about the history of the use of lacquer in pre-Revolution art & textiles. Held via Zoom meeting with The Russian History Museum. Visit www.russianhistoryfoundation.org for info.