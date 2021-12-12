HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Santa’s New York History 12-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “Santa Claus: History of the World’s Most Legendary New Yorker” with Jared Goldstein. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Springs Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org

SANTA – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.