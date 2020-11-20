HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Small Works’ Annual Art Exhibit 11-21-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

OPENING RECEPTION – 3 or 4:15 p.m. Find beautiful works by local artists throughout ‘Small Works’ annual celebratory exhibit. Find works for sale to take home the same day for wonderful Christmas presents. Register for one of the free showings, only 50 guests allowed at a time. Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Rd., Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

EAT LOCAL – Support local restaurants for the years ‘Restaurant Week.’ Participating restaurants offer a 2 course prix fixe for $20, more deals. Visit website for menu. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

SURVIVORS DAY – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come together with others who have survived the loss of a loved one to suicide. Find connection, understanding, and hope with others with shared experience. Online only, pre-registration required. Presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Visit isosld.afsp.org/oneonta-new-york/ to register.

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints’ with Assistant Curator of American Art Ann Cannon featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LAST CHANCE – 5 p.m. Oneonta History Center annual auction concludes. Go online to bid for items to support the center’s exhibits, artifact conservation, more to preserve Oneonta city history. Presented by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. 607-432-0960 or visit www.32auctions.com/GOHSBenefitAuction