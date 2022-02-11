HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sock Hop dance featuring live music 02-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

VALENTINES SOCK HOP – 5 – 8 p.m. Come out for fun dance with friends & significant others. Cover charge, $5/person. Benefit for the Family Service Association. American Legion, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0494 or visit www.facebook.com/alpost259/

BEEKEEPING – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sign up for short, introductory course for beginner beekeepers. Will cover bee biology, starting the colony, equipment, managing the year, diseases, pests, and the products you get from the hive. Presented by The Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association. Cost, $35 includes book, lunch & snacks. Pre-registration required. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 518-390-0068 or visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get outside for some winter fun, gliding down a slope on a snow tube. Weather & staff dependent, call Friday for most up-to-date information. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 51, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. See 100 quilts and quilted items made by area quilters as well as heirlooms and collections. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 11 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

ICE HOCKEY – 1 p.m. Kids aged 8-14 are invited to join USA Youth Hockey Coach Bobby Amore for a free skills & drills clinic. Bring your hockey skates, sticks, and helmets. There is a limited supply of loaner equipment. Registration required. Springfield Community Ice Rink, 129 Co. Rd. 29 A, Springfield Center. Visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Join Bigger Dreams Productions for a presentation of ‘The Vagina Monologues’ by Eve Ensler. Cost, $15/adult. 50% of proceeds to be donated to Family Planning. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org