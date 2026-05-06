TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, May 7

Drop In For Art

at CANO

GATHERING—4-7 p.m. Drop-in Art Night. Beverages, art materials provided for all ages. Donations accepted. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1510067717795568&set=a.480535810748769

BIRDING—7:30 a.m. to noon. Spring Bird Walk. 2.5-mile walk in open fields through mixed deciduous woods. Bring water, snacks, bug spray and hiking sticks if needed. Registration required. Rain date 5/8. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at Pam Peter’s property in Franklin. (607) 397-3815 or https://doas.us/

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1261277422807596&set=a.418484840420196

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122167717964895731&set=a.122109203768895731

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Brittany.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Thursday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

LIVE MUSIC—11 a.m. Stephen Clair Songwriting Workshop. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/793025600060187/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, ham and cheese, corn salad and birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

COOKBOOK CLUB—Noon. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Barb Harmon shares stories and pictures from her five-week stay in Tanzania. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CRAFT CLASS—1 p.m. “Giant Coffee Filter Peonies.” Registration required. Suggested donation applies. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

HEAP—1 p.m. Meeting of the HEAP Block Grant Advisory Council. Held online via WebEx. (518) 473-1090 or https://vimeo.com/event/2656337

ADULT EDUCATION—1 p.m. “CCAL Presents the Arthouse Movie Experience for Lifelong Learners.” Presented by Ed Overby. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues 5/14, 5/21, and 5/28. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Road 16, Garratsville. RedCrossBlood.org

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PLANT SALE—5-7 p.m. Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, singles or packs to support the Parent Teacher Organization. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1423839456424236&set=a.466767415464783

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=947690044558378&set=a.182156554445068

BENEFIT—6-8 p.m. “Farm to Fork: Tasting Night and Mini Art Auction.” Tickets required. Benefit for Community Arts Network of Oneonta and the Oneonta Public Market. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4369 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1497271535741853&set=a.480535810748769

HARTWICK—7 p.m. Hartwick’s Natural Resources Inventory Meeting. Town Hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. (607) 293-8123 or https://www.hartwickny.gov/calendar-events/hcac-natural-resources-information-meeting/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Hartwick College Opera and Musical Theatre Scenes Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

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