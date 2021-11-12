HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sockhop Returns 11-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

ANNIVERSARY PARTY – 7 – 11 p.m. Join interskate 88 to celebrate their 40th year. Will feature Hanzolo performing live on the dance floor. Interskate 88, 5185 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-432-0366 or visit www.facebook.com/interskate88/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. – Noon. Come and enjoy delicious breakfast of pancakes, real maple syrup, sausage, bacon, french toast, more with beverages of coffee, tea, orange juice, and more. Cost is by donation. Support a local fire department. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find locally sourced holiday gifts. All proceeds of the bazaar go to restoring this historic tudor style inn. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2967 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious food, baked goods, and take something home for the holidays from the craft corner featuring handmade works by local artisans. Help to support this local church. Suggested donation for luncheon, $7/person. Church of the Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1553 or visit www.facebook.com/RS-Church-of-Christ-Uniting-486058552158265/

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Donate gently used books, dvds, audiobooks, and cd’s to be sold at the libraries next book sale. Please no old encyclopaedia’s, textbooks, or outdated travel books. Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Get the family together to explore the exhibit ‘Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur.’ See original illustrations spanning the career of Marc Brown, the creator of the Arthur Adventure Book series which became the popular television show ‘Arthur.’ See his pencil drawings, learn about the story-boarding process, and see clips from an interview. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

CCS THESPIANS – 2 & 7 p.m. The CCS Thespians return to the stage for 2021 with a performance presentation of ‘The Wind in the Willows.’ Cost, $12/adult. Masks required, assigned seating. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

DRIVE-THRU DINNER – 3 – 5:30 p.m. Come out and enjoy a Roast Pork Dinner with all the fixings from mashed potatoes to pumpkin or apple pie. Cost, $12/meal. Reservations required by Friday. Sponsored by the Otego Methodist Church, 10 Church St., Otego. 607-988-7107 or visit www.facebook.com/pages/Otego%20United%20Methodist%20Church/127049780674387/

HARVEST DINNER – 4 p.m. Support a local fire department and enjoy a delicious harvest dinner featuring roast beef, squash, & potatoes. First come, first serve, no pre-orders, takeout only. West Laurens Fire Dept., 2766 St. Rt. 23, West Oneonta. 607-386-4552 or visit www.facebook.com/WestLaurensFireDepartment

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

SOCKHOP – 6 p.m. Return to the 50’s & 60’s for a fun time of music, food, and dancing everything from the waltz to the jitterbug and more. Enter the HUGE silent auction and have a good time. Admission, $5/person. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102 or visit www.facebook.com/pages/First-United-Methodist-Church/100852853292670