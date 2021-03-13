HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser 03-14-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 14

FUNDRAISER – Noon – 5 p.m. Enjoy drive-thru spaghetti dinner to support the family that recently lost their home in a house fire. Donations accepted. Hartwick Fire Department, 4877 St. Hwy. 28. Cooperstown. 607-547-8091 or visit www.facebook.com/Hartwick-Fire-Department-Company-2-Hartwick-Seminary-103091843074934/

SECOND SUNDAY SOUP! – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Serving homemade soups every 2nd Sunday of month. Takeout only. All are welcome. Donations to Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church appreciated. At The Pantry, 1472 County Hwy 22, Schuyler Lake.

DEMOCRACY WORKSHOP – 1 p.m. Girl Scout Unit 140 of Cortland invites public to virtual workshop with women civic leaders to celebrate women’s history month. E-mail to RSVP. Presented by Girl Scouts Service unit 140. eabrando@gmail.com or visit www.gsnypenn.org/en/events-repository/2021/service_unit_140_civ.html

PLAY READING – 2 p.m. Enjoy virtual performance of new play ‘Atlanta Is Burning’ by John Paul Porter. Part of the NEXT! Emerging Playwright series. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org