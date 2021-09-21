HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sport Shooting with the rod and gun club 09-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/