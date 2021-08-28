HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Stories from Upstate New York 08-29-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Favorite local author, Chuck D’Imperio, returns to share stories from his books on the charms of Upstate New York. Masks required. Bring your own lawn chair. Front lawn, Swart Wilcox House Museum, Oneonta. Visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Come have fun at this 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring Charlie & The Roomers performing blues, folk, country, Nawleans, more. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org

POETRY & FICTION – 3 p.m. Enjoy readings by upstate poets & writers. Hosted by the Central NY Writers Workshop. Refreshments will be available. Free, donations welcome for the upkeep of the barn. Indoors seating, masks required. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009-2019 Co. Hwy. 80, Fort Plain. 518-774-0134 or visit www.windfalldutchbarn.com

SKATE WITH PRIDE – 6 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance for fun skate party featuring laser tag, and a snack bar. Skate rentals $1. RSVP required. Interskate 88, 5185 St. Rt. 23, Oneonta. 607-386 1508 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/