By: Larissa Ryan  05/04/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Storytime With The Library 05-05-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 5

Storytime With The Library

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

EXHIBIT SPOTLIGHT – 11 a.m. – Noon. Explore popular ‘Diamond Dreams’ exhibit tracing women’s roles in Baseball, on and off the field, with special interview with Baseball Hall of Fame curator. Registration required. Visit baseballhall.org/events/diamond-dreams-20?date=0 for info.

HEATSMART OTSEGO – Noon – 1 p.m. Snug planet to present case study of installation of Air Source Heat Pumps to replace oil boiler, effect on homes energy costs & carbon footprint. Registration required. Visit Otsego County Conservation Association at occainfo.org/calendar/heat-smart-otsego-whole-home-retrofit/ for info.

