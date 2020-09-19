HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sunday Farmers’ Markets 09-20-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

CLASSIC CARS – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun at the ‘Cruisin’ for the Cure’ classic car show. Enter your own car or just come to enjoy the beauties of yesteryear. Proceeds to benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Cost, $5/spectator. Rain or shine, open to public. Windham Mountain Resort, 19 Resort Dr., Windham. Visit www.windhamclassiccarshow.com for info.