By: Larissa Ryan  11/07/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sunday Farmers’ Markets 11-08-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sunday Farmers’ Markets 11-08-20

 11/07/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Sunday Farmers’ Markets

14-19eventspage

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

SOUP TO GO – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Second Sunday Soup is back with modification. To-Go orders only. Enjoy stuffed pepper, butternut squash, beef barley, split pea with ham and Southwest Chicken. Free, donations accepted. JB’s Pantry building, 1472 Co. Hwy. 22, Schuyler Lake.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code