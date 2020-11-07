HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sunday Farmers’ Markets 11-08-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

SOUP TO GO – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Second Sunday Soup is back with modification. To-Go orders only. Enjoy stuffed pepper, butternut squash, beef barley, split pea with ham and Southwest Chicken. Free, donations accepted. JB’s Pantry building, 1472 Co. Hwy. 22, Schuyler Lake.