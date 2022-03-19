HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sunday Theatrical Productions 03-20-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 20

SENIOR PLAY – 2 p.m. CCS Junior Senior class presents ‘Puffs’ about 7 increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic and magic. Cost, $5 at the door. Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/682833?org=cooperstown-csd

THEATER – 3 p.m. The 2022 NEXT! Staged Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights series continues with ‘Fall: The Tragedy of the Faerie Queen and Her Councillors’ by Joseph Scott, in which a premature autumn and unnatural twilight paralyze the enchanted forest and, as the denizens search for a solution, they realize the problems are as much from within as from without. Streaming free on Facebook. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre/

THEATER – 3 p.m. Orhpeus Theater presents production of ‘Newsies Jr.’ Set in turn of the century NYC the play follows the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly and his teenage gang ‘newsies’ as they fight big publishing, stand up for what’s right, and ‘seize the day.’ Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 – 4 p.m. Presentation ‘New York State: The Next Food Shed’ Phoebe Schreiner, Executive Director, Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship (CADE Oneonta) discussing the activities of CADE and the future of agriculture in New York State within the context of changing demographics and climate change. Registration required. Presented by The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com