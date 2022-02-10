HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Take-Out Chili Dinner 02-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

WINTER CHILI – 4 – 6 p.m. We may not have a winter carnival, but the chili is still here. Purchase a bowl of delicious chili, soup or chowder to enjoy at home. Take-out only. Presented by the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9371 or visit www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Franklin Fire Department, 351 Main St., Franklin. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com